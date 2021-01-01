Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has signed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film titled “Animal”, the producers have announced.

The makers Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani and Vanga at midnightunveiled audio teaser of the film, giving a sneak peak into the world of “Animal”.

The over one-minute long video, shared by T-Series on Twitter, begins with an eerie whistle and Ranbir is heard talking to his father about being reborn and love. The clip ends with sound of gunshots.

The movie also features veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

Anil Kapoor too shared the announcement teaser on the microblogging site and said he is looking forward to start the work on the film.

“Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can’’t wait for our journey to begin,” he wrote.

Vanga, best known for helming Shahid Kapoor-starrer 2019 “Kabir Singh” and 2017’’s original “Arjun Reddy”, tweeted, “Experience the emotion.” Sharing her excitement, Chopra said, “It keeps getting bigger and better! 2021 you already have my heart.” The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who had also written dialogues for “Kabir Singh”.

Produced by T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.