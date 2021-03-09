Movies

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor  

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” she wrote.

Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film “Brahmastra” along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in Chandigarh.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 2:36:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ranbir-kapoor-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article34026492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY