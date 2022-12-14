  1. EPaper
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy is set to release on March 8, 2023

December 14, 2022 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

PTI
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The movie is produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday. The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of the film, starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song.

Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.

