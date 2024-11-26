 />

Ranbir Kapoor on criticism for doing 'Sanju', 'Animal': Important to dabble in different genres, characters

During an in-conversation session with director Rahul Rawail at IFFI, an audience member questioned Ranbir about allegedly glorifying violence in his films

Published - November 26, 2024 09:41 am IST

Ranbir Kapoor being felicitated by I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju during a session at the 55th International Film Festival of India

Ranbir Kapoor believes that while artists should be mindful of the stories they choose to tell, it is equally important for them to explore new genres. During an in-conversation session with director Rahul Rawail at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, marking the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, an audience member questioned Ranbir about allegedly glorifying violence in films such as Animal and Sanju.

The actor acknowledged the significance of creating meaningful cinema. “I agree that it is our responsibility to come up with movies that bring a positive change to society,” he said. “But having said that, as an actor, it’s equally important for me to explore different genres and characters. However, what you’re saying is absolutely correct. We need to be more responsible about the kind of films we make.”

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023 despite facing criticism for its portrayal of women, instances of misogyny, and graphic violence. The action drama also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Sanju, a biographical film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, chronicled the turbulent life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir played Dutt in the film, which delved into his struggles with addiction, alleged affairs, and legal troubles. However, many critics labeled it “misleading,” with some even dismissing it as a “hagiography” that whitewashed Dutt’s controversies.

