 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt not knowing Kishore Kumar: ‘It’s just the circle of life’

Speaking at a packed auditorium in Goa’s Kala Academy, Ranbir shared that the Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place from December 13-15 across India, featuring restored versions of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films

Published - November 25, 2024 10:42 am IST

ANI
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor emphasized the importance of staying connected to one’s roots while announcing a nationwide film festival to honor his grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The announcement was made during a session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, ahead of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Varun Grover and Christo Tomy on being selected for 2024’s BAFTA Breakthrough India programme

Speaking at a packed auditorium in Goa’s Kala Academy, Ranbir shared that the Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place from December 13-15 across India, featuring restored versions of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films. The restoration work is a collaborative effort involving the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), the Film Heritage Foundation, and Raj Kapoor’s nephew, Kunal Kapoor.

Ranbir reflected on the relevance of celebrating cinematic legends, saying, “It’s important we remember our roots — not just Raj Kapoor, but so many filmmakers and artistes who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.” He expressed gratitude to IFFI for organizing the event and encouraging younger generations to explore Raj Kapoor’s timeless works.

To underline his point about staying connected to one’s roots, Ranbir shared an anecdote about his wife and actor Alia Bhatt. “When I first met Alia, she didn’t know who Kishore Kumar was. It’s just the circle of life. People are forgotten, and new artistes take over,” he revealed.

IFFI 2024: Mani Ratnam talks to Gautham Menon on ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and transforming literary masterpieces into engaging films

Ranbir also touched upon his dream of creating a biopic on Raj Kapoor’s life, calling it a challenging yet worthwhile endeavor. “A biopic is not just about celebrating someone’s success but honestly portraying their struggles, relationships, and low points. I’ve spoken to Sanjay Leela Bhansali about it, but it’s a tough project. I’m not sure if my family would agree to show that side of his life,” he explained.

On a professional note, Ranbir Kapoor expressed excitement about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their upcoming film Love & War. “Working with him after 17 years feels the same. His passion for cinema is unmatched,” he shared. He is also gearing up for a diverse slate of projects, including Animal Park and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he will reportedly portray Lord Ram.

Published - November 25, 2024 10:42 am IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.