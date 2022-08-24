Ranbir Kapoor apologises for ‘phailod’ comment at Alia Bhatt

The Bollywood star, who was in Chennai today to promote ‘Brahmastra,’ addressed the issue and explained that he’d spoken to wife Alia about it as well

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for his now-viral “phailod” comment that he aimed at wife Alia Bhatt during a recent YouTube live video.

The Bollywood star, who was in Chennai today to promote his upcoming film Brahmastra, addressed the issue and explained that he’d spoken to Alia about it as well.

“Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny, and it wasn’t my intention. I apologise to those who got triggered or offended by the same. I spoke to Alia about it later and she really laughed it off and didn’t mind it. I really do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my face sometimes. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone,” he said.

Ranbir, who was present at the event along with actor Nagarjuna and S.S Rajamouli (who is presenting Brahmastra), was called out for his remarks earlier this week while discussing the film with Alia and director Ayan Mukerji.

When asked why they weren’t promoting the film aggressively, Alia, who is currently pregnant, replied, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is...”

Before she could complete her reply, Ranbir quickly pointed at his wife’s baby bump and said, “Well I can say somebody has phailod!”

This led to the actor being heavily criticised on social media for being insensitive to Alia’s pregnancy weight, with previous clips of his comments in other interviews also doing the rounds.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others, Brahmastra, which explores a new world of ancient Indian astras, is set to hit screens on September 9.