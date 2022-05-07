Rana, Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’ gets a theatrical release date 

The Telugu film directed by Venu Udugula also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das

The Telugu film directed by Venu Udugula also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das

Virata Parvam, the Telugu film written and directed by Venu Udugula and starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 1. The announcement from the film’s team put an end to months of speculations on whether the film will release in theatres or choose the digital route.

The period drama is set in the 1990s against the backdrop of Naxalism, with Rana essaying a character called Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. The film narrates the love story between Ravanna and Vennela, the character portrayed by Sai Pallavi.

Said to be inspired by true events, the film is presented by D Suresh Babu and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dani Sanchez Lopez (of Mahanati fame) and Divakar Mani share the credits for cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili is the music composer.

Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, Rahul Ramakrishna, Anand Chakrapani and Sai Chand.