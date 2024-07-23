ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 begins filming; Arjun Rampal joins Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh in returning Netflix series

Published - July 23, 2024 02:53 pm IST

The series is created by Karan Anshuman, who also directs along with Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra

The Hindu Bureau

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal on the sets of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

We had earlier reported that Netflix’s popular crime drama series Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, is returning for a second season. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the filming for the season has begun and that actor Arjun Rampal has joined the cast of the series.

In a press release, Netflix said “With his brooding good looks and commanding presence, Rampal’s role is set to raise the stakes in this action-packed drama of family feuds and follies.

Watch | Venkatesh: I am glad Rana convinced me to do ‘Rana Naidu’

“As the curtain rises on the next chapter, fans are left speculating: Will this new character spark deeper conflicts, forge unexpected alliances, or uncover shocking revelations? The tension is palpable, and viewers are bracing themselves for a wild ride of power, glamor and personality clashes,” the statement adds.

Further, the streamer posted a bts video from the first day of the shoot, revealing Rampal’s character look.

An official adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan, the series follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

The star cast of the series includes Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Globalthe series is created by Karan Anshuman, who also directs along with Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra.

‘Rana Naidu’ series review: Venkatesh and Rana’s walk on the wild side
