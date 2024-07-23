GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 begins filming; Arjun Rampal joins Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh in returning Netflix series

The series is created by Karan Anshuman, who also directs along with Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra

Published - July 23, 2024 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal on the sets of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal on the sets of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

We had earlier reported that Netflix’s popular crime drama series Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, is returning for a second season. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the filming for the season has begun and that actor Arjun Rampal has joined the cast of the series.

In a press release, Netflix said “With his brooding good looks and commanding presence, Rampal’s role is set to raise the stakes in this action-packed drama of family feuds and follies.

Watch | Venkatesh: I am glad Rana convinced me to do ‘Rana Naidu’

“As the curtain rises on the next chapter, fans are left speculating: Will this new character spark deeper conflicts, forge unexpected alliances, or uncover shocking revelations? The tension is palpable, and viewers are bracing themselves for a wild ride of power, glamor and personality clashes,” the statement adds.

Further, the streamer posted a bts video from the first day of the shoot, revealing Rampal’s character look.

An official adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan, the series follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

The star cast of the series includes Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Globalthe series is created by Karan Anshuman, who also directs along with Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra.

‘Rana Naidu’ series review: Venkatesh and Rana’s walk on the wild side

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.