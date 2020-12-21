Rana Daggubati in Pawan Kalyan’s next

Director Sagar Chandra’s new Telugu film will star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati

A casual glance at actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s filmography and one would spot a bunch of multi-starrers across languages. Adding another to this list, he will be joining the team of director Sagar Chandra’s new untitled Telugu film that’s being headlined by Pawan Kalyan.

Production house Sithara Entertainments made this announcement on social media on Monday morning and Rana tweeted, “Another Journey begins! What joy this is, [I’ve] been able [to] work with so many stars across industries! And now joining the coolest [one] back home — our very own Power Star @PawanKalyan! Can’t wait, thank you @SitharaEnts!”

The film will have music by S S Thaman and the shooting will commence in January.

Meanwhile, Rana is looking forward to the release of the multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi (Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil), directed by Prabhu Solomon, in which he plays a character inspired by ‘The Forest Man’ Jadav Payeng, and director Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam in which he stars alongside Sai Pallavi.