Rana Daggubati’s Koshi is a massy avatar

Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar in ‘Bheemla Nayak’

21 September 2021 15:44 IST

Rana Daggubati shows his grey shades for the ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ remake ‘Bheemla Nayak’, co-starring Pawan Kalyan

Ever since Pawan Kalyan’s title character Bheemla Nayak in the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum was unveiled, there was social media buzz demanding the character look of Rana Daggubati, who reprises Prithviraj’s role of Koshi from the Malayalam original. Some even wondered if the Telugu version will have a watered-down character for the Koshi equivalent. Putting an end to all the speculation, the Bheemla Nayak team unveiled Rana Daggubati’s character Daniel Shekar on Monday evening.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The video shows a glimpse of Rana as Daniel Shekar, a popular film actor, unabashedly showing off his grey shades as he prepares to take on Bheemla Nayak. The video titled ‘Blitz of Daniel Shekar’ expectedly went viral, drawing the appreciation of netizens. Actor Prithviraj was also quick to react and appreciated Rana for enacting the part with an added swag.

Advertising

Advertising

Bheemla Nayak is scheduled to release on January 12, 2022. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, with screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Nithya Menen plays the female lead and the other cast members include Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani and Raghu Babu. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Navin Nooli and music composer S S Thaman are part of the crew.