Rana Daggubati to wed entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Daggubati took to social media to announce that he’s getting married, after his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, founder of Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad.

The Baahubali star posted a picture on his account, revealing that she’d said “yes” to his proposal. Rana’s fiance, Miheeka is also from Hyderabad. A wedding date is expected to be finalised after the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As soon as Rana posted the news, several actors from the Tamil and Telugu film industry like Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah and Samantha Akkineni took to social media to congratulate him,.

On the film front, Rana's upcoming movie Kaadan with Vishnu Vishal has been delayed due to the pandemic. He also made his comeback on TV with the chat show series ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’.