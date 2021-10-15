Movies

Rana Daggubati to star in ‘Netrikann’ director’s pan-Indian movie

Rana Daggubati is set to team up with director Milind Rau for a pan-Indian movie, the makers announced on Friday.

Rau, known for directing Tamil films like “Netrikann” and “The House Next Door”, has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie.

The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news.

“Our #Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to star in @milindrau story/direction in new movie by SpiritMedia in collaboration with @VISWASANTIPICTS & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India #Film in #Telugu #Tamil & #Hindi. Produced by @GopinathAchant, CH.Rambabu & @arjundasyan. Stay tuned for more...,” the tweet read.

The 36-year-old actor retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site.

Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and C H Rambabu are producing the film.

Besides this movie, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in “Rana Naidu”, the Indian adaptation of acclaimed American TV series “Ray Donovan” for Netflix.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Ram Charan to star in ‘Jersey’ director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next film

Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, other celebrities star in new line-up of titles from Audible

Coming to Netflix: ‘You’ Season 3, ‘Army of Thieves,’ ‘My Name’ and more

‘Jai Bhim’ teaser: Suriya, as Advocate Chandru, fights for the oppressed

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Sardar Udham,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more

‘Foundation’ season one review: A mesmeric and contemplative take on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi world

Rachel Weisz to star in ‘Seance of a Wet Afternoon’ adaptation

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release November 5 in theatres

Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Fesival 2021

Sunny Deol back with ‘Gadar 2’, film to release next year

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ movie review: More symbiote shenanigans with Tom Hardy... and his buddy

‘Rashmi Rocket’ movie review: This Taapsee Pannu rocket recoils more than it soars

‘Annaatthe’ teaser: Rajinikanth is angry, out to avenge his village

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ trailer: The making of John, Paul, George, and Ringo

David Fincher sets docuseries ‘Voir’ with Netflix

‘The Guilty’ movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in a needless remake

Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao team up for social drama ‘Bheed’

Jason Segel joins ‘Ted Lasso’ team for Apple series ‘Shrinking’

‘Kotigobba-3’: Kichcha Sudeep fans vandalise theatres in Karnataka over delay in release
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 4:50:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/rana-daggubati-to-star-in-netrikann-directors-pan-indian-movie/article37003529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY