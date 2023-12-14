Rana Daggubati to star in director Teja’s ‘Rakshasa Raja’

December 14, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

On his birthday, actor Rana Daggubati announced his next with director Teja. The two had previously worked in the successful Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The new project is titled Rakshasa Raja.

Rana took to social media to announce the project with a first-look poster. In the poster, Rana is seen holding a massive gun on shoulder with a cigar in his mouth. The actor said that the shooting of the film has begun.

The film is touted to be a gangster drama. “Rakshasa Raja is poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of Telugu cinema,” wrote the makers in a press release. Nene Raju Nene Mantri was a political action thriller, which also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa. Rana, who played a cameo in Spy, was seen in Rana Naidu, a Netflix series with Venkatesh.

