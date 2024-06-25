Actor-producer Rana Daggubati, who has in the past presented indie-spirited Telugu films, will be presenting a new film titled 35, starring Gautami, K Bhagyaraj, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Viswadev and child artists Arun Dev and Abhay. Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, 35, with the tagline ‘chinna katha kadhu’ (not a small story), narrates the story of a 11-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics, finding life lessons through the teachings of his school dropout mother.

A statement from the makers reveals that the film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Srujan Yarabolu and Siddharth Rallapalli of Suresh Productions, S Originals and Waltair Productions. 35 has on board music composer Vivek Sagar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi and production designer Latha Naidu.

Unveiling the poster of 35 in Hyderabad, Rana stated that he was instantly drawn by the film’s drama that was woven with conflict, love and bonding between a mother and her two strikingly different children. “One resists learning things and considers math an illogical subject, and the other child who is smart and obedient is torn by the conflict in the family,” he added.

In the past, Rana has backed films such as C/o Kancharapalem, Gargi (Telugu release), Charlie 777, Pareshan and Krishna and His Leela.

Nanda Kishore who had helmed an award-winning short film titled Savvadi, describes 35 as a story that explores familial relationships and the complexities faced by children.

Scheduled to release on August 15, the film will be distributed by Suresh Productions and Southbay will be the marketing partner.