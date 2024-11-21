Rana Daggubati to lend voice to Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs of ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2

Crunchyroll has announced that acclaimed Indian actor Rana Daggubati will voice the character of Barca, a powerful Ice Elf, in the second season of the hit anime Solo Leveling. Daggubati will lend his voice to the character in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making the anime more accessible to fans across India.

Barca, the enigmatic boss of the Red Gate Dungeon, is set to challenge Jinwoo with his mastery of swordsmanship, speed, and stealth in what promises to be an electrifying encounter. The actor will also voice Barca in the upcoming fan omnibus film Solo Leveling -ReAwakening, which premieres in Indian theaters on December 6, 2024.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening offers fans a recap of the first season along with an exclusive preview of the first two episodes of season two.

Adapted from Chugong’s bestselling web novel and animated by A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), Solo Leveling has captivated fans worldwide. Season two premieres in January 2025, continuing the epic tale of Jinwoo’s evolution into a hunter of unimaginable power.