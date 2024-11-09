ADVERTISEMENT

Rana Daggubati joins Rishab Shetty - Prashanth Varma’s ‘Jai Hanuman’

Published - November 09, 2024 05:55 pm IST

‘Jai Hanuman’, a sequel to ‘HanuMan’, will have Rishab Shetty in the lead and the movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers

The Hindu Bureau

Rishab Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Prashanth Varma | Photo Credit: @prasanthvarmaofficial/Instagram

We had previously reported that Prasanth Varma, fresh off the success of the pan-Indian hit HanuMan, has teamed up with National Award-winning actor-director Rishab Shetty for the film’s sequel. Titled Jai Hanuman, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty teams up with Prasanth Varma for 'HanuMan' sequel

It’s now known that actor Rana Daggubati has joined the film’s cast. The film’s director took to Instagram to share a photo featuring him along with Rishab and Rana.

In an official statement shared last week when the inclusion of Rishab was made official, the makers described the film as “a high-octane action epic of unbreakable power and loyalty.” The official logline further read, “The movie is set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram. Jai Hanuman is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds.”

'HanuMan' movie review: This homegrown superhero film is largely a fun ride

Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PCVU). The first film, HanuMan (2024), was a superhero movie featuring Tejja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai. Jai Hanuman will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1': First-look teaser of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' prequel out

Rishab is currently directing Kantara: Chapter 1. The film, starring Rishab, is a prequel to his sensational blockbuster Kantara, which hit the screens in 2022. Meanwhile, Prasanth had recently revealed that his project with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was shelved due to creative differences.

