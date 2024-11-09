 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rana Daggubati joins Rishab Shetty - Prashanth Varma’s ‘Jai Hanuman’

‘Jai Hanuman’, a sequel to ‘HanuMan’, will have Rishab Shetty in the lead and the movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers

Published - November 09, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rishab Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Prashanth Varma

Rishab Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Prashanth Varma | Photo Credit: @prasanthvarmaofficial/Instagram

We had previously reported that Prasanth Varma, fresh off the success of the pan-Indian hit HanuMan, has teamed up with National Award-winning actor-director Rishab Shetty for the film’s sequel. Titled Jai Hanuman, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

‘Jai Hanuman’: Rishab Shetty teams up with Prasanth Varma for ‘HanuMan’ sequel

It’s now known that actor Rana Daggubati has joined the film’s cast. The film’s director took to Instagram to share a photo featuring him along with Rishab and Rana.

In an official statement shared last week when the inclusion of Rishab was made official, the makers described the film as “a high-octane action epic of unbreakable power and loyalty.” The official logline further read, “The movie is set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram. Jai Hanuman is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds.”

‘HanuMan’ movie review: This homegrown superhero film is largely a fun ride

Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PCVU). The first film, HanuMan (2024), was a superhero movie featuring Tejja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai. Jai Hanuman will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

ALSO READ:‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’: First-look teaser of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel out

Rishab is currently directing Kantara: Chapter 1. The film, starring Rishab, is a prequel to his sensational blockbuster Kantara, which hit the screens in 2022. Meanwhile, Prasanth had recently revealed that his project with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was shelved due to creative differences.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.