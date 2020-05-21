Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj at their engagement

21 May 2020 12:15 IST

The 35-year-old ‘Baahubali’star had earlier in the month announced that he’s getting married to the entrepreneur who is also from Hyderbad

Actor Rana Daggubati got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony on Wednesday, and took to social media to share pictures from the event that took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

The 35-year-old Baahubali star had earlier in the month announced that he’s getting married to Miheeka, who is an entrepreneur and the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad. Rana had posted a picture on his account, revealing that she’d said “yes” to his proposal.

With speculation rife on when their engagement and wedding would be, Rana’s father Suresh Babu stated yesterday that they were not planning an engagement anytime soon, and only a first official meeting with both families was happening.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Rana himself took to his Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, sharing photos from the engagement and writing, “And it’s official!!”

Another picture from the ceremony

A grand wedding is now being planned next, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent precautions that need to be taken.

On the film front, Rana's upcoming movie Kaadan with Vishnu Vishal has been delayed due to the pandemic. He also made his comeback on TV with the chat show series ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’.