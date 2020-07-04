Rana Daggubati eyes animation projects, urges filmmakers to tell inspiring stories on OTT platforms

At the CII Lifestyle and Wellness Summit webinar held on July 3, actor-producer Rana Daggubati felt this is the right time for independent filmmakers to tell their stories on OTT platforms. At the session chaired by Jalachari Ella, Rana fielded a range of questions on his work and lifestyle. With film units having to rethink shooting schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rana said he worked towards creating a pipeline of animation projects for the next two years.

“I feel like I found another job quickly. Finding things that excites you means it doesn’t have to be big and doesn’t have to be like our main business,” said Rana, who likes to explore multiple realms of entertainment, with an eye on futuristic developments.

The actor stated that this is the time for artists to tell inspiring stories, since the world is low on morale and economy is in shambles due to the pandemic. He added that OTT can be the voice of Independent filmmakers, while big ticket spectacle movies wait for the theatres to re-open.

Rana also said that contrary to common perception, a large part of the film industry is working, especially pre-production work that happens online. Writers have been working on fresh content from home.

The actor who is scheduled to get married to his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj in August, said he used the lockdown to focus on fitness and personal life, spending more time with his parents.