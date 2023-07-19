Rana Daggubati announces Telugu series ‘Lords of the Deccan’ at Comic Con USA

July 19, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Sony LIV, in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, has announced its latest Telugu original Lords of the Deccan. It is touted to be a historical action-drama series. Rana made the announcement at Comic Con USA.

Adapted from the Indian bestseller Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas, written by Anirudh Kanisetti, the series is set to take us back in time to witness the birth of the Chalukyas, a dynasty that shaped southern India for centuries.

Commenting on the announcement, Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content, Sony LIV said, “Sony LIV believes in taking great Indian stories to audiences across the globe. We are embarking on the exciting journey of capturing the history of the glorious dynasties of southern India by adapting the celebrated book Lords of the Deccan by Anirudh Kanisetti.

“We are elated to join hands with Rana Daggubati on this journey. We are excited about bringing these untold stories - the glorious dynasties, the majestic lands, the valiant kings, and their many wars - to our audiences from across the world.”

Lords of the Deccan was the author’s debut work and one of the most talked-about history books of 2022. It even won the Book of the Year (Non-Fiction) Award at The Mumbai LitFest.

