Ramya opts out of Dhananjaya starrer ‘Uttarakaanda’

Actress Ramya, known as Divya Spandana in the Tamil film industry, has opted out of the Kannada film Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjaya in the lead. The two-part film was supposed to be her comeback movie. The actor-politician had taken a lengthy break from films to pursue her career in politics.
The actress put out a statement on her Instagram account about her withdrawal from the film. “I will not be working on Uttarakaanda due to unavailability of dates. I have put my film and political commitments on hold. Wishing the team very best,” she wrote.