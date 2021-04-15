Ramy Youssef to star opposite Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’

The film is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name

Golden Globe-winning actor Ramy Youssef is in negotiations to join Emma Stone in filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ next feature film “Poor Things” .

The movie, which hails from Searchlight Pictures and Film4, is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name.

According to Deadline, the film is a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring.

It tells the incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.

Details about Youssef’s role are under wraps.

Veteran actor William Dafoe is also in talks to join the cast.

“Poor Things” marks Stone and Lanthimos’ second collaboration after their critically-acclaimed period dark comedy “The Favourite”.

Stone will also produce the project along with Lanthimos and Element Pictures.

Tony McNamara, who worked with Lanthimos on “The Favourite”, will adapt the script from Gray’s novel, which was published in 1992.