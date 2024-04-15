Ram’s ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’, starring Nivin Pauly, to be screened at Moscow Film Festival

April 15, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Tamil filmmaker’s Ram’s upcoming film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, is set to be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Moscow International Film Festival will be held from April 19 to April 26. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai had got rave reviews after its screening at the Rotterdam festival.

Soori and Anjali are the other noted actors in the movie. The makers had released a glimpse of the film in January. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie. Mathi S is the editor while N K Ekhambaram is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:Nivin Pauly’s ‘Malayalee From India’ gets a release date

Reports say Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is set to release post June. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the release date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.