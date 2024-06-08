Ramoji Rao: A media mogul who dreamed big

In 1996, during the launch of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao shared his grand vision with select media personnel. He famously stated that a filmmaker could “walk in with a script and walk out with a film,” encapsulating his ambitious dream for the facility. Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest film studio complex, was designed to be a one-stop destination for filmmakers, providing all the necessary infrastructure and resources to produce a film from start to finish. “This would probably be my last venture,” he said.

In 1974, people of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh experienced a new phenomenon when sample copies of a new Telugu newspaper were slid under their doors as early as 5am. This marked the birth of Eenadu, a Telugu daily that quickly impressed with its innovative design, engaging content, attractive use of language, and trend-setting headlines. Eenadu soon became a staple in Telugu households, ushering in a new era of journalism in the region.

With the launch of Newstime, the English daily, he provided a platform for seasoned journalists and paved the way for aspiring ones to kickstart their careers. His hands-on approach, stemming from his experience as a journalist, set a precedent for dedication and attention to detail. This writer, who was part of the erstwhile newspaper, couldn’t help but recall the excitement among reporters when Ramoji Rao approved their stories. His red pen circling a story was seen as a sign of approval and likely gave the writers a sense of validation and accomplishment.

Energised entrepreneurship

Launched under Ramoji Rao’s Ushodaya Enterprises, Priya pickles and Soma fruit drink marked significant success. Priya pickles became a staple among Telugu families for their traditional taste and quality, and were often sent to relatives abroad. Although short-lived, Soma, one of the first fruit drinks in India to be packaged in sachets, indicated his foresight and the company’s knack for innovation in the FMCG sector.

Ramoji Rao’s ventures consistently demonstrated his diverse business acumen. Margadarsi, a financial services company, and Mayuri, a film distribution company, are other examples of his successful ventures.

Experimental forays

Ramoji Rao’s foray into the film industry began with the founding of Ushakiron Movies in 1983. The production house quickly made a mark by producing numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films across various Indian languages, starting with Srivariki Premalekha, directed by Jandhyala in 1984. That film marked a significant shift in Telugu cinema towards light-hearted, family-oriented storytelling, blending humour into the main plot.

Mayuri – the 1984 film directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, marked another shift in Indian cinema, thanks to Ramoji Rao’s vision of bringing real-life narratives to the screen. Sudha Chandran’s portrayal of herself added authenticity to the film, depicting her journey as a classical dancer despite losing a leg in a tragic accident. The movie’s success led to its Hindi adaptation, Nache Mayuri.

When the news of a tribal woman’s protest outside the home of a man who deceived her caught his eye, Ramoji Rao decided to depict the woman’s struggle in a remote Orissa village on celluloid and produced Mouna Poratam, launching debutante Yamuna in the lead role.

He picked the story of Ashwini Nachappa, the former track and field athlete, for his next biopic Ashwini. Referred to as India’s FloJo, Ashwini played herself in the movie and enjoyed a brief acting stint in the Kannada film industry.

The other commercial blockbusters from Usha Kiron Movies include Vijayashanti-starrer Pratighatana (1984), Chitram (1999), Nuvve Kaavaali (2000), and many more that launched the career of several actors, directors and technicians.

Beyond film production, Ramoji Rao’s media conglomerate, the Ramoji Group, expanded into various sectors, including television, with the launch of Eenadu Television Network in 1995. ETV is South India’s first 24-hour entertainment satellite television channel.

ETV’s trailblazing soap opera Antarangalu and the most popular music reality show Paduta Teeyaga set early standards for Telugu television. Paduta Teeyaga, now celebrating 25 years, redefined the late SP Balasubrahmanyam as a charming host while launching the singing careers of talented individuals across Telugu states.

Ramoji Rao’s passing is a significant loss, but his impact on Indian media and cinema will always be remembered.

