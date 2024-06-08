Soon after the news of media baron Ramoji Rao’s passing on Saturday morning, tributes poured in from the film fraternity. Directors, producers, actors and technicians who had grown up admiring his work and contribution to cinema and Telugu journalism, shared memories of their interaction with Ramoji Rao and recalled his contribution to cinema and media, which in turn helped provide jobs to thousands in the Telugu States.

Many production houses in the Telugu film industry also decided to pause film promotions as a mark of respect.

Soon after paying his respects to Ramoji Rao in Hyderabad, director SS Rajamouli stated, “One man with his 50 years of resilience, hardwork and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions.” He added that a befitting tribute to the media baron would be conferring him with Bharat Ratna.

Actor-producer and MLA of Hindupur constituency, Nandamuri Balakrishna, recalled the contribution of Ramoji Rao in the fields of media, entertainment and journalism. In a social media post, he stated, “Ramoji Rao garu was a true pioneer whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His dedication and commitment to excellence were unparalleled, and his impact on Telugu media and culture is immeasurable. As the visionary behind the Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao garu’s innovative spirit turned it into a hub of creativity and a premier destination for cinematic excellence. On behalf of my family and myself, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Allu Arjun said the aura of Ramoji Rao has been unmistakable each time he visited Ramoji Film City for film shootings. Referring to Ramoji Rao as a pioneer and an inspiring visionary whom he deeply respected, the actor added, “His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace.”

Superstar Rajinikanth called Ramoji Rao his mentor and well wisher. “The man who created history in journalism, cinema and a great kingmaker in politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace,” he stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Actor Naresh referred to Ramoji Rao as “a foundational pillar” of his film career and a source of inspiration. “As a towering figure in the Telugu film industry, he elevated its prominence to remarkable heights. I am shattered by this loss and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Actor, writer and director Rahul Ravindran recalled how Ramoji Rao helped generate employment and provided a livelihood to thousands (through cinema and media) and called RFC (Ramoji Film City) as the “birth child of his vision, enterprise and tireless work ethic”. He added that such contributions may not have been possible in one lifetime.

Tributes also poured in from superstar Chiranjeevi, actors Ravi Teja, anchor and actor Suma Kanakala and others. Among those from the Hindi film industry, director Kunal Kohli was among the first to offer his condolences.