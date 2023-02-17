HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rami Malek to star in James Hawes’ thriller ‘Amateur’

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them

February 17, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury | Photo Credit: Alex Bailey

Oscar winner Rami Malek is set to headline Black Mirror helmer James Hawes' upcoming thriller movie Amateur.

The project is backed by 20th Century Studios.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Gary Spinelli has written the latest draft of the script.

ALSO READ
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing the film, with Malek executive producing.

Malek recently wrapped filming for the Christopher Nolan thriller Oppenheimer.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.