Rami Malek to play Buster Keaton in limited series

January 20, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

‘Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life’, penned by James Curtis, is being eyed as the source material for the show

PTI

Buster Keaton | Photo Credit: GRJGM

Oscar winner Rami Malek has been roped in to essay the role of Buster Keaton in Warner Bros Television's limited series about the vaudeville-turned-silent comedy movie star.

According to Deadline, filmmaker Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions, Malek and David Weddle are producing the project. It is still unclear if The Batman director will also helm the series.

Emmy winner Ted Cohen is in talks to write and serve as an executive producer. Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life, penned by James Curtis, is being eyed as the source material for the show. The studio is currently in negotiations to secure the book's adaptation rights.

Keaton was known for his deadpan expression. Some of his notable films include The Playhouse, Cops, The Electric House, Sherlock Jr, and The General. He received an Academy Honorary Award in 1959.

