September 10, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Actor Ramesh Aravind’s next is Daiji with Akash Srivatsa. This is the third collaboration of the actor-director combination after the Shivaji Surathkal series. The first look of the film was released on Sunday.

The film is produced by Ravi Kashyap, who had earlier bankrolled the Dhananjaya-starrer Badmaash under his banner Vibha Kashyap Productions. Daiji, touted to be in the mystery/horror genre, is written by Akash and Abhijith YR. The makers are planning to release the film in multiple languages.

The film, based on real events as told by the makers, is set to be shot entirely in the US. It will go on floors in January next year.

