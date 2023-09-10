HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ramesh Aravind’s next is ‘Daiji’ with Akash Srivatsa

This is the third collaboration of the actor-director combination after the ‘Shivaji Surathkal’ series

September 10, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Daiji’

Poster of ‘Daiji’ | Photo Credit: @Ramesh_Aravind/Twitter

Actor Ramesh Aravind’s next is Daiji with Akash Srivatsa. This is the third collaboration of the actor-director combination after the Shivaji Surathkal series. The first look of the film was released on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Shivaji Surathkal is the Sherlock Holmes of Karnataka, says director Akash Srivatsa

The film is produced by Ravi Kashyap, who had earlier bankrolled the Dhananjaya-starrer Badmaash under his banner Vibha Kashyap Productions. Daiji, touted to be in the mystery/horror genre, is written by Akash and Abhijith YR. The makers are planning to release the film in multiple languages.

The film, based on real events as told by the makers, is set to be shot entirely in the US. It will go on floors in January next year.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.