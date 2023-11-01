Ramesh Aravind joins the cast of Prem’s ‘KD-The Devil’

November 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Ramesh Aravind has joined the cast of Kannada director’s Prem’s magnum opus KD-The Devil. The pan-Indian period action drama stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, and has other prominent names such as Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and V Ravichandran. Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in the film.

KVN Productions is bankrolling the movie. The production house has collaborated with Prem again for a project with Darshan. The movie marks Prem’s reunion with Darshan after 20 years. The duo had teamed up for Kariya (2003), which was Prem’s debut.

Ramesh Aravind is currently working in Akash Srivatsa’s Daiji.This is Ramesh’s third film with Akash after the Shivaji Surathkal films. Ramesh will also share screen space with Ganesh in a film directed Vikhyath AR. Apart from KD-The Devil, Dhruva Sarja’S other big project is Martin, an actioner directed by AP Arjun.

