ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Aravind joins the cast of Prem’s ‘KD-The Devil’

November 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Directed by Prem, ‘KD-The Devil’ stars Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Aravind in ‘KD-The Devil’ | Photo Credit: KvnProductions/Twitter

Ramesh Aravind has joined the cast of Kannada director’s Prem’s magnum opus KD-The Devil. The pan-Indian period action drama stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, and has other prominent names such as Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and V Ravichandran. Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in the film.

ALSO READ
Reeshma Nanaiah to play the female lead in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD - The Devil’

KVN Productions is bankrolling the movie. The production house has collaborated with Prem again for a project with Darshan. The movie marks Prem’s reunion with Darshan after 20 years. The duo had teamed up for Kariya (2003), which was Prem’s debut.

ALSO READ
Darshan to collaborate with Prem after 20 years

Ramesh Aravind is currently working in Akash Srivatsa’s Daiji.This is Ramesh’s third film with Akash after the Shivaji Surathkal films. Ramesh will also share screen space with Ganesh in a film directed Vikhyath AR. Apart from KD-The Devil, Dhruva Sarja’S other big project is Martin, an actioner directed by AP Arjun.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US