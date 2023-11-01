HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramesh Aravind joins the cast of Prem’s ‘KD-The Devil’

Directed by Prem, ‘KD-The Devil’ stars Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt

November 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Aravind in ‘KD-The Devil’

Ramesh Aravind in ‘KD-The Devil’ | Photo Credit: KvnProductions/Twitter

Ramesh Aravind has joined the cast of Kannada director’s Prem’s magnum opus KD-The Devil. The pan-Indian period action drama stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, and has other prominent names such as Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and V Ravichandran. Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in the film.

ALSO READ
Reeshma Nanaiah to play the female lead in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD - The Devil’

KVN Productions is bankrolling the movie. The production house has collaborated with Prem again for a project with Darshan. The movie marks Prem’s reunion with Darshan after 20 years. The duo had teamed up for Kariya (2003), which was Prem’s debut.

ALSO READ
Darshan to collaborate with Prem after 20 years

Ramesh Aravind is currently working in Akash Srivatsa’s Daiji.This is Ramesh’s third film with Akash after the Shivaji Surathkal films. Ramesh will also share screen space with Ganesh in a film directed Vikhyath AR. Apart from KD-The Devil, Dhruva Sarja’S other big project is Martin, an actioner directed by AP Arjun.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.