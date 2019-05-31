'Rambo: Final Blood' trailer: Stallone's back with another explosive sequel, one last time

Sylvester Stallone's character John Rambo, which first hit the screens way back in 1982 with First Blood, is back for the fifth time as part of the Rambo movie franchise. Titled Rambo: Last Blood, this sequel, set for release on September 20, marks the final chapter in this series.

Stallone may be 72, but age doesn't seem to have slowed him down as far as action flicks go. The trailer starts with a country western theme with Rambo still struggling to come to terms with his past as Vietnam war veteran. “I have lived in a world of death. I have watched people I loved die,” he says with Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’ playing in the background.

The scene shifts to an aerial shot of a shanty in Mexico, where he heads to save a friend's daughter who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. That's where the action really begins, as Rambo begins his final journey of vengeance.

The Rambo franchise returns after a gap of over ten years. The film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.