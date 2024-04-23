GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
year
Ramarajan’s ‘Saamaniyan’ gets a release date

The film stars Naksha Saran as the female lead and features Radharavi, MS Bhaskar, Raja Rani Pandian, Mime Gopi and others in pivotal roles

April 23, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Radharavi, Ramarajan and MS Baskar in a still from ‘Saamaniyan’

Radharavi, Ramarajan and MS Baskar in a still from ‘Saamaniyan’ | Photo Credit: Tips Tamil/YouTube

Saamaniyan, the upcoming Tamil movie which marks the return of veteran actor Ramarajan after ten years, will be released in theatres on May 23, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Rakesh (ThambikottaiMaraindhirundhu Paarkum Marmam Enna), the film features Naksha Saran as the female lead. The film also stars Radharavi, MS Bhaskar, Raja Rani Pandian, Mime Gopi and others in pivotal roles.

Release date announcement poster of ‘Saamaniyan’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Saamaniyan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At the teaser launch event that was held in September 2022, Ramarajan shared why he chose this script for his comeback. “I wanted to appear on the big screens only as the hero, and I didn’t want to compromise with this decision. More than proclaiming myself as a hero, I would state that story and screenplay are the real heroes of this movie,” he said.

“I came across many scripts during these years but didn’t find them suitable for me. I was also clear that I shouldn’t be a part of movies that have bad values, as I am a hardcore follower of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. That’s the reason behind my refraining from smoking and drinking,” he added.

30 years of 'Karagattakaran': actor Ramarajan goes on rewind mode

“I have acted in 45 movies across 45 years. I have always appeared with clean-shaven looks, and this is the first time, you would find me sporting a bearded look. While the director was narrating the script, I was stunned by the interval block. I can confidently state that it will be the first-of-its-kind interval in Tamil cinema,” he added.

Saamaniyan has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja; this is a reunion between the composer and the actor after 25 years, since the 1999 film Annan.

With cinematography by Arulchelvan and editing by Ram Gopi, Saamaniyan is produced by V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

