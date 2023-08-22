‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ trailer: Nivin Pauly and friends plan a ‘high-risk-high-return’ heist

August 22, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ramachandra Boss & Co, headlined by Nivin Pauly, was released by the makers today. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film is set to release this week, on August 25, on the occasion of Onam.

The trailer shows Nivin, along with a group of misfits, planning a risky heist that promises high returns. Things take a turn when the team comes across the antagonist and it all goes haywire from there. The trailer promises a heist comedy that is also high in action and emotions.

Ramachandra Boss & Co also stars Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Sreenath Babu. The filmmarks Nivin’s second collaboration with Haneef after Mikhael.

The upcoming film is produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures. Vishnu Thandassery is handling the cinematography of the film while Midhun Mukundan is in charge of music and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

