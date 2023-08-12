‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ teaser: Nivin Pauly is a man with a plan 

August 12, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

We had previously reported that Nivin Pauly is reuniting with Haneef Adeni for a film titled Ramachandra Boss and Co. The film’s teaser has been released by the makers.

The teaser features Nivin Pauly as a ‘benevolent bandit’ who is planning a heist along with his gang of misfits.

The film also stars Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Sreenath Babu. Ramachandra Boss & Co marks Nivin’s second collaboration with Haneef after Mikhael.

The upcoming film is produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures. Vishnu Thandassery is handling the cinematography of the film while Midhun Mukundan is in charge of music and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Watch the teaser here...

