ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ teaser: Nivin Pauly is a man with a plan 

August 12, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ marks Nivin’s second collaboration with Haneef after ‘Mikhael’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ | Photo Credit: @MagicFramesOfficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that Nivin Pauly is reuniting with Haneef Adeni for a film titled Ramachandra Boss and Co. The film’s teaser has been released by the makers.

ALSO READ
‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ movie review: This Urvashi-Indrans courtroom drama is a tiring experience

The teaser features Nivin Pauly as a ‘benevolent bandit’ who is planning a heist along with his gang of misfits.

The film also stars Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Sreenath Babu. Ramachandra Boss & Co marks Nivin’s second collaboration with Haneef after Mikhael.

The upcoming film is produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures. Vishnu Thandassery is handling the cinematography of the film while Midhun Mukundan is in charge of music and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the teaser here...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US