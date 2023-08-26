‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ review: The Malayalam heist comedy headlined by Nivin Pauly is sans any thrills

August 26, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

An artist is murdered and the killer Amar takes away one of his priceless paintings. Years later, Ramachandra Boss plans a heist to steal the painting from Amar, now an unscrupulous millionaire. To execute the heist, Ramachandra recruits a bunch of strangers, all in need of money. Ramachandra Boss & Co, the heist comedy directed by Haneef Adeni with Nivin Pauly in the lead, is about how this gang executes the heist.

The theme is not new, but Haneef’s second outing with Nivin Pauly after Mikhael had all the ingredients to make it an interesting watch. However, what the director-scenarist gives you is a film riddled with problems. In 148 minutes, all that you get is a movie that is all style and no substance.

To start with, you desperately want to feel the pain of the characters who are roped in for the robbery but in vain. The situations and dialogues are so rushed that before you know what is happening they are all in some place in West Asia where Ramachandra Boss awaits them. It would have been exciting had the director paid enough attention to establish the character arc of the characters.

You cannot make a heist movie with a weak script. But that is what Haneef tries to do. There is not a single scene that keeps you on the edge of the seat.. The twists and turns towards the climax are underwhelming. One thrilling scene would have made a whole lot of difference. Some sequences just drag on, like Nivin’s introduction scene!

Haneef’s attempt to bring in humour unlike his first two films, The Great Father and Mikhael, works to some extent, that too only because of the actors — Vinay Forrt, who is Nivin’s ally, and the members of the gang played by Jaffer Idukki, Sreenath Babu, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju and Aarsha Chandini Baiju. Vinay is hilarious as the flirtatious Shailesh with his one-liners and repartees, especially in his scenes with Nivin, who is spot-on with his comedy. Wonder how the film would have been had those scenes not been there! If only Nivin, who is also one of the producers of the movie, had a better script and fleshed-out role.

Jaffer proves yet again that he is a fabulous actor, handling both humorous and intense scenes with ease. The other artists have also come good in their scenes, even though that they had nothing much to do. A huge disappointment is how the villain, played by Hindi actor Munish, has been portrayed. In spite of having such a good artist on board, the director fails to make use of his potential. All that the character does is look suave and stylish, smoke and scream at the top of his lungs, which becomes tiring for the viewer after a point.

A saving grace is stunning visuals by cinematographer Vishnu Thandassery. Transition scenes have been seamlessly fused, while music by Midhun Mukundan excites in parts.

Ramachandra Boss & Co is playing in theatres.