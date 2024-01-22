GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram temple consecration | Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam perform Ram Bhajan ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The historic ritual of Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests

January 22, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

ANI
Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam perform Ram Bhajan ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam perform Ram Bhajan ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Photo Credit: ANI

Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Sonu Nigam sang 'Ram Siya Ram' in his soulful voice. Singer Anuradha Paudwal, along with her daughter Kavita Paudwal, also performed Ram Bhajan.

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosle, among others present at the ceremony.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

