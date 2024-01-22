ADVERTISEMENT

Ram temple consecration | Rajinikanth attends ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony; greets PM Narendra Modi

January 22, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The historic ritual is taking place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; while greeting PM Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth participated in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmnabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Monday. A video showing the actor greeting PM Narendra Modi has also gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth, well known for his affinity towards spirituality, wore a beige shawl over a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, film personalities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher and Rohit Shetty, apart from special guests from the world of cricket, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields are currently in Ayodhya to participate in the ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla.

The historic ritual is taking place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in a cameo appearance in his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial, Lal Salaam. His next film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel is one of the much-awaited Tamil films of the year. For his 171st film, the veteran is set to team up with Leo-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

