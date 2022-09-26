‘Ram Setu’: Teaser of Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure out

The film is scheduled to hit screens on October 25

ANI
September 26, 2022 13:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The makers of the upcoming action-adventure Ram Setu unveiled the teaser of the film on Sunday. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev also play pivotal roles in the film.

Ram Setu will now clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy film Thank God. Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. The film will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in director Raj Mehta's next Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. He also has an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru co-starring Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai's Gorkha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app