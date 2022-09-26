‘Ram Setu’: Teaser of Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure out

The film is scheduled to hit screens on October 25

The makers of the upcoming action-adventure Ram Setu unveiled the teaser of the film on Sunday. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25.

The film revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev also play pivotal roles in the film.

The first entry of @primevideoin into movie co-production with our first Indian Film, starring @akshaykumar ✨ #RamSetu coming this Diwali in theatres, Oct 25 pic.twitter.com/81NqoLFJZd — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 26, 2022

Ram Setu will now clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy film Thank God. Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. The film will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in director Raj Mehta's next Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. He also has an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru co-starring Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai's Gorkha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.