ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome baby girl

June 20, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Telugu star Ram Charan, and wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, had announced their pregnancy in December, 2022. The couple had tied the knot in 2012

PTI

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni | Photo Credit: alwaysramcharan/Instagram

Telugu star Ram Charan and wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni became parents to their first child, a baby girl. “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin.

ALSO READ
Ram Charan-Shankar’s film titled ‘Game Changer’; first look out

Later, Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter's arrival in a Twitter post. "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)" Chiranjeevi wrote.

RRR star Ram Charan, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December, 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. On the work front, Ram Charan is working with Shankar on Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US