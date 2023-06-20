HamberMenu
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome baby girl

Telugu star Ram Charan, and wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, had announced their pregnancy in December, 2022. The couple had tied the knot in 2012

June 20, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST

PTI
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni | Photo Credit: alwaysramcharan/Instagram

Telugu star Ram Charan and wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni became parents to their first child, a baby girl. “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin.

Later, Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter's arrival in a Twitter post. "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)" Chiranjeevi wrote.

RRR star Ram Charan, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December, 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. On the work front, Ram Charan is working with Shankar on Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani.

