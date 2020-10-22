Movies

Ram Charan unveils NTR’s look from Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

NTR as Komaram Bheem in ‘RRR’  

Months after NTR unveiled Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sitarama Raju, it was Charan’s turn to do the honours for his RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) co-star. NTR plays the late tribal leader Komaram Bheem in S S Rajamouli’s ambitious project, which is a fictional account that hypothetically juxtaposes the journeys of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Charan’s part is characterised by the element fire, water signifies NTR’s part.

 

The video unveiled earlier today (October 22) coincides with Komaram Bheem’s 119th anniversary, and has Charan’s voiceover highlighting the virtues of the fiery Bheem, whom he refers to as his younger brother. Apart from the character traits, what catches attention is the glimpse of visual extravaganza that’s in store.

RRR is the first big budget Telugu film production to have resumed filming recently, with a large crew adhering to social distancing norms. The film will release in multiple Indian languages.

