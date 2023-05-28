HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Charan to produce ‘The India House’ featuring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher

The pre-independence drama will be directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna

May 28, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI

RRR star Ram Charan on Sunday announced his latest production venture The India House, which will feature actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The pre-independence drama will be directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, who has penned movies such as Johaar and Bhairava Geetha.

Charan announced the project on the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

ALSO READ
Fact Check: ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the disinformation surrounding it

“On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!” the actor-producer posted.

The film is the first production venture under Charan and Vikram Reddy's newly launched banner V Mega Pictures. The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal Arts (AAArts) is also attached to the project.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / cinema / cinema industry / television / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.