GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Charan-Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’ gets a new release date

‘Game Changer’ also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil

Updated - October 12, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Game Changer’ 

A still from ‘Game Changer’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Ram Charan-Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer have announced a new release date for the film. Announced in February 2021, the film went on floors in October of the same year and the shoot was wrapped up in July this year.

The film initially slated to release on Christmas, is now pushed to Sankranti. Producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner shared a video clip in which he announced the new release date.

‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shake a leg in first single from Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

In the video message, the producer stated that after discussions with distributors across various regions in India and USA, they have decided that Sankranti would be a more suitable holiday for a global release. Interstingly, the holiday was earlier saved for the release of Ram Charan’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara.

Dil Raju, in the video, also informed that they had requested Chiranjeevi and UV Creations (the team behindVishwambhara) to adjust their schedule as Game Changer has been in the making for three years. He added that the post-production work of Vishwambhara will be completed by December and the makers have opted for a different release date to let Game Changer take the Sankranti holiday season.

Thaman S has composed music for Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

With S Thirunavukkarasu in charge of cinematography and Shameer Muhammed handling editing, Game Changer’s storyline is by Karthik Subbaraj and is written by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji and Vivek. Raju and Shirish have produced the film. The film will hit there’s on January 14, 2025.

Published - October 12, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.