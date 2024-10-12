Ram Charan-Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’ gets a new release date

The makers of Ram Charan-Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer have announced a new release date for the film. Announced in February 2021, the film went on floors in October of the same year and the shoot was wrapped up in July this year.

The film initially slated to release on Christmas, is now pushed to Sankranti. Producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner shared a video clip in which he announced the new release date.

In the video message, the producer stated that after discussions with distributors across various regions in India and USA, they have decided that Sankranti would be a more suitable holiday for a global release. Interstingly, the holiday was earlier saved for the release of Ram Charan’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara.

Dil Raju, in the video, also informed that they had requested Chiranjeevi and UV Creations (the team behindVishwambhara) to adjust their schedule as Game Changer has been in the making for three years. He added that the post-production work of Vishwambhara will be completed by December and the makers have opted for a different release date to let Game Changer take the Sankranti holiday season.

Thaman S has composed music for Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

With S Thirunavukkarasu in charge of cinematography and Shameer Muhammed handling editing, Game Changer’s storyline is by Karthik Subbaraj and is written by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji and Vivek. Raju and Shirish have produced the film. The film will hit there’s on January 14, 2025.