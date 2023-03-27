ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan-Shankar’s film titled ‘Game Changer’

March 27, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

‘Game Changer’ stars Ram Charan’s ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ co-star Kiara Advani as the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Team ‘Game Changer’ at Ram Charan’s birthday celebrations | Photo Credit: @SVC_official/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Shankar is working on a pan-Indian film with Ram Charan. It’s now known that the film is titled Game Changer

Shankar and Ram Charan’s ‘RC15’ launched, new poster released

The makers released a title reveal video to make the announcement on the occasion of the RRR actor’s birthday. Director Shankar shared the video via his social media handles and called Ram Charan “fierce and daring on screen and a darling off screen.”

Game Changer stars Ram Charan’s  Vinaya Vidheya Rama co-star Kiara Advani as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

Produced by Dil Raju’s Shri Venkateshwara Creations, Game Changer’s story is by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. With cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu, the film’s music is by Thaman.  The film, apart from Tamil and Telugu, will also release in Hindi and other regional languages.

