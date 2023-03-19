HamberMenu
Ram Charan resumes filming for Shankar’s ‘RC 15’, Prabhudeva and team perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ to welcome actor

The actor returned to India on Friday after the Academy Award win of the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’

March 19, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

PTI
Kiara Advani, Shankar, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Dil Raju from the pooja ceremony of ‘RC 15’ that was held in September 2021

Kiara Advani, Shankar, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Dil Raju from the pooja ceremony of ‘RC 15’ that was held in September 2021 | Photo Credit: @SVC_official/Twitter

RRR star Ram Charan has resumed shooting for his 15th film, directed by S Shankar, along with leading lady Kiara Advani here.

The actor returned to India on Friday after the Academy Award win of the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The Telugu track scooped up the Best Original Song Oscar at the ceremony held last Sunday in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: ‘Naatu Naatu’ live performance gets standing ovation at the Oscars

Charan shared a video of the team, fronted by choreographer Prabhudeva, dancing to the newly-minted Oscar track. Charan and Prabhudeva then felicitated ‘Naatu Naatu’ choreographer Prem Rakshith with a flower garland.

RC 15 is produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also features actors Jayaram, Sunil, Anjali and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film has cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and music composed by S Thaman

The currently untitled Telugu film marks the second collaboration between Charan and Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).

