Ram Charan resumes filming for Shankar’s ‘RC 15’, Prabhudeva and team perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ to welcome actor

March 19, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

RRR star Ram Charan has resumed shooting for his 15th film, directed by S Shankar, along with leading lady Kiara Advani here.

The actor returned to India on Friday after the Academy Award win of the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The Telugu track scooped up the Best Original Song Oscar at the ceremony held last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Charan shared a video of the team, fronted by choreographer Prabhudeva, dancing to the newly-minted Oscar track. Charan and Prabhudeva then felicitated ‘Naatu Naatu’ choreographer Prem Rakshith with a flower garland.

Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. 🙏

Our Grand master @PDdancing sir thank you for the sweet surprise ❤️

Feels great to be back at shoot#RC15https://t.co/7jBbas4Jgy — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 19, 2023

RC 15 is produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also features actors Jayaram, Sunil, Anjali and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film has cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and music composed by S Thaman

The currently untitled Telugu film marks the second collaboration between Charan and Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).