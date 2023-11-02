ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

November 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The Academy welcomed Ram Charan into the Actors Branch two weeks after his ‘RRR’ co-star Jr NTR was invited as well

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Charan | Photo Credit: AP

Telugu star Ram Charan has been welcomed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The RRR actor will join the Actors Branch of the Academy.

ALSO READ
Jr NTR welcomed by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join Actor's Branch

The development comes a couple of weeks after another Telugu star, Jr NTR, was roped in by the Academy into its Actors Branch as well. Ram Charan was named along with other actors across the globe such as Lashana Lynch, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi.

Months after RRRwon the Oscar in the best original song category for its popular dance number Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the 398 artistes and executives invited by the AMPAS. Other Indians named in the list were KK Senthil Kumar (cinematographers branch), MM Keeravani and Chandrabose in the music branch, and Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur in the producers branch.

ALSO READ:Ram Charan-Shankar’s film titled ‘Game Changer’; first look out

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academy has 18 branches across departments ranging from acting to writing to production. “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds,” the Academy said in a statement on social media as it announced the names of the actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is shooting for S Shankar’s Game Changer. The big-budget film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US