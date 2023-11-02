Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

November 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Telugu star Ram Charan has been welcomed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The RRR actor will join the Actors Branch of the Academy.

The development comes a couple of weeks after another Telugu star, Jr NTR, was roped in by the Academy into its Actors Branch as well. Ram Charan was named along with other actors across the globe such as Lashana Lynch, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi.

Months after RRRwon the Oscar in the best original song category for its popular dance number Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the 398 artistes and executives invited by the AMPAS. Other Indians named in the list were KK Senthil Kumar (cinematographers branch), MM Keeravani and Chandrabose in the music branch, and Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur in the producers branch.

The Academy has 18 branches across departments ranging from acting to writing to production. “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds,” the Academy said in a statement on social media as it announced the names of the actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is shooting for S Shankar’s Game Changer. The big-budget film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

