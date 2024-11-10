 />
Ram Charan brings southern cinema's fanfare to Lucknow as 'Game Charger' teaser arrives at Pratibha Theatre

From towering cutouts to fans dancing to the iconic Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” and the latest “Raa Macha Macha”, the teaser launch event was Ram Charan’s humble exhibition of the northern territories he has conquered in the wake of ‘RRR’

Updated - November 10, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Bhuvanesh Chandar
Bhuvanesh Chandar
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani attend the ‘Game Changer’ teaser release event at Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani attend the ‘Game Changer’ teaser release event at Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A starry-eyed man decked out in ‘Global Star’ Ram Charan’s merch awaits to catch a glimpse of his idol at the teaser launch for the RRR star’s latest film. In Hyderabad, this would hardly be news, of course. But in the dazzling wash of lights that illuminates Uttar Pradesh’s regal Vidhan Sabha, the eager fan seems both singular and symbolic. This was Lucknow after all — a city well beyond the bustle of Hyderabad and the conventions of Telugu cinema, or even Southern Indian cinema as a whole, for that matter.

‘Game Changer’ teaser: Ram Charan is ‘unpredictable’ in Shankar’s political actioner

Reflecting all the glitz at the theatre grounds and the vibrant lights at the nearby Vidhan Sabha, a striking teaser of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, directed by master director Shankar Shanmugam, arrived at the Pratibha Theatre in Lucknow on Saturday.

A fan of Ram Charan climbs on top of a parapet wall at Pratibha Theatre in Lucknow, with an illuminated Vidhan Sabha in the background

A fan of Ram Charan climbs on top of a parapet wall at Pratibha Theatre in Lucknow, with an illuminated Vidhan Sabha in the background | Photo Credit: Bhuvanesh Chandar

In addition to the lead star, the event featured appearances by co-star Kiara Advani, actors SJ Suryah and Anjali, and producer Dil Raju. However, Director Shankar was absent, as he is currently overseeing the film’s post-production.

Fresh off the global success of his career-defining role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan was visibly moved by the warm welcome he received in Lucknow. “Lucknow is one of the biggest cities in the country, and I can see that even the hearts of its people are so big. I saw how you all celebrated RRR, and I’m thankful for it,” he said.

Ram Charan attends the ‘Game Changer’ teaser release event at Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre

Ram Charan attends the ‘Game Changer’ teaser release event at Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When asked about the “unpredictable” line that closes the teaser, the star commented, “Unpredictable ka meaning sabko maalum. Aage kya hoga, hum ko bhi nahi maalum” (“Everyone knows the meaning of ‘unpredictable.’ Even I don’t know what comes next!”).

Reuniting with Ram after their previous collaboration in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara shared her fondness for the city: “Lucknow is very special to me. In fact, three years ago, I was here shooting when I got the call from Shankar sir for Game Changer. To now be back here for the teaser launch feels surreal.”

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani attend the ‘Game Changer’ teaser release event at Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani attend the ‘Game Changer’ teaser release event at Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SJ Suryah was stunned by the warm reception from the Telugu-speaking audience in Lucknow, especially after his impressive turn as the antagonist in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani. “I feel like an upcoming star in North India! Your affection means a lot to me,” he remarked.

From towering cutouts to fans dancing to the iconic Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” and the latest “Raa Macha Macha”, the teaser launch event was Ram Charan’s humble exhibition of the northern territories he has conquered in the wake of RRR.

‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shake a leg in first single from Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

With music by Thaman S, Game Changer also features Samuthirakani and Srikanth. Meanwhile, Sunil. S. Thirunavukkarasu is in charge of cinematography, with Shameer Muhammed handling editing. The story is penned by Karthik Subbaraj, while the screenplay is crafted by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji, and Vivek.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Game Changer is set to release on January 10, 2025, just in time for Makar Sankranti festivities.

Published - November 10, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Telugu cinema

